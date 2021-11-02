Legia Warsaw vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The group stages of the UEFA Europa League resume this week and will see Legia Warsaw host Napoli in Group C on Thursday.

Legia Warsaw began their Europa League campaign in impressive fashion as they beat Spartak Moscow and Leicester City 1-0 in their first two games. They, however, lost 3-0 to Napoli in their last game.

Wojskowi sit top of their group with six points from three games. The Polish outfit are perhaps the least rated team in their group but will be looking to prove a point by advancing into the knockout stages.

Napoli picked up their first Europa League win in their last game as they beat the hosts 3-0. The Italian outfit had previously drawn 2-2 against Leicester City in their opening game and then lost 3-2 to Spartak Moscow in their second game.

I Partenopei sit second in the group, two points behind their Thursday hosts. They will be looking to make it back-to-back wins over Legia Warsaw when they meet on Thursday.

Legia Warsaw vs Napoli Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between the two sides in the past. Napoli have won all three games, including a 3-0 victory when the two sides met last month. Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Oshimen and Matteo Politano all got on the scoresheet for the Naples club.

Legia Warsaw Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): L-W-W

Napoli Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): W-L-D

Legia Warsaw vs Napoli Team News

Legia Warsaw

Bartosz Kapustka and Maik Nawrocki are both out with injuries and will miss the game on Thursday. The duo are the only injured players in the Polish team ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: Bartosz Kapustka, Maik Nawrocki

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli

Victor Oshimen picked up a knock in training and is now injured. The Nigerian striker joins Kevin Malcuit, Adam Ounas and Konstantinos Manolas on the injured list for the visitors.

Injured: Victor Oshimen, Adam Ounas, Kevin Malcuit, Konstantinos Manolas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Legia Warsaw vs Napoli Predicted XI

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kacper Tobiasz; Artur Jędrzejczyk, Mateusz Wieteska, Lindsay Rose; Filip Mladenović, Igor Kharatin, André Martins, Mattias Johansson; Luquinhas, Mahir Emreli, Josue

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Juan Jesus, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Diego Demme, Eljif Elmas; Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

Legia Warsaw vs Napoli Prediction

Legia Warsaw's domestic form is in stark contrast to their European form. The Polish club have lost five straight league games and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions, losing the rest.

Napoli, on the other hand, have been in impeccable form in their domestic duties, winning all but one of their league games so far. The Italian outfit will be keen on replicating that good form in the Europa League and should be able to do so with a second win over Legia Warsaw.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 1-3 Napoli

Edited by Shardul Sant