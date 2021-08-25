Legia Warszaw vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2021-22

Legia Warszaw and Slavia Prague go toe-to-toe at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego for a place in the UEFA Europa League group stages on Thursday.

Both sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg back in the Czech Republic and will be looking to claim the win to seal their spot in the European tournament.

Legia Warszaw were denied a second consecutive win last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague in the first leg of the final Europa League qualification round.

In a riveting first-half, Mahir Emreli’s opener was canceled out by Alexander Bah in the 33rd minute. Josip Juranovic restored Legia Warszaw’s lead four minutes later, but Lukáš Masopust's goal on the stroke of halftime ensured a share of the spoils.

This followed a 2-0 win over Warta Poznań which ended their three-game winless run across all competitions.

After being dumped out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers by Dinamo Zagreb, Czeslaw Michniewicz's men will now look to secure a place in Europe by claiming the win to book a Europa League ticket.

Slavia Prague, on the other hand, returned to the Czech Lig 1 where they claimed a 4-0 win over 10-man Baník Ostrava.

In a one-sided affair, Slavia Prague put on a superb team performance, as four different players were on the scoresheet to maintain their 100% record in the league.

Slavia Prague are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They have picked up three wins and one draw, while scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Legia Warszaw vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with last week’s 2-2 draw being their first-ever encounter.

Legia Warszaw Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D

Slavia Prague Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Legia Warszaw vs Slavia Prague Team News

Legia Warszaw

The hosts head into the game with a full strength squad and we expect head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz to name his strongest XI for this crucial tie.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague

The visitors will be without the services of Peter Olayinka, Lukas Provod and David Hovorka, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Peter Olayinka, Lukas Provod, David Hovorka

Suspended: None

Legia Warszaw vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-4-3): Artur Boruc; Artur Jedrzejczyk, Mattias Johansson, Mateusz Hołownia; Kacper Skibicki, Bartosz Slisz, Andre Martins, Vegard Kongsro; Ernest Muci, Liquinhas, Mahir Emreli

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Alexander Bah, David Zima, Taras Kacharaba, Oscar Dorley; Tomas Holes, Petr Sevcik; Abdallah Sima, Nicolae Stanciu, Srdan Plavsic; Ivan Schranz

Legia Warszaw vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Following last week’s 2-2 draw, we expect another action-packed contest at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego. However, Slavia Prague head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will continue their fine run of results and claim the win.

Prediction: Legia Warszaw 1-2 Slavia Prague

