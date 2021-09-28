Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Legia Warszawa will be looking to make it two wins from two games in Group C of the Europa League when they welcome Leicester City to the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors were denied an opening-day victory two weeks ago and will be looking to claim all three points.

Legia Warszawa we’re denied a fourth win on the bounce last Saturday as they fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Raków Częstochowa in the Polish top-flight.

This followed a 3-1 victory over Wigry Suwałki when they faced off at the Suwałki City Stadium in Puchar Polski last Wednesday.

Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side will now return to the Europa League where they secured a 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow in their Group C opener.

Meanwhile, Leicester City were denied all three points in the group curtain-raiser when they bottled a two-goal lead to play out a 2-2 draw against Napoli.

The Foxes head into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against Burnley in round six of the Premier League last Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have endured an inconsistent run of results so far and will be seeking to find their feet and pick up their first win in Europe.

Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a good note.

Legia Warszawa Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Leicester City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City Team News

Legia Warszawa

The hosts will be without the services of Bartosz Kapustka whereas Mattias Johansson and Luquinhas are doubts going into the game.

Injured: Bartosz Kapustka

Doubtful: Mattias Johansson, Luquinhas

Suspended: None

Leicester City

The Foxes will be without Wesley Fofana and James Justin, who are currently recuperating from injuries. Wilfred Ndidi is suspended after getting sent off on matchday one against Napoli.

Injured: Wesley Fofana, James Justin

Suspended: Wilfred Ndidi

Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Legia Warszawa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Artur Boruc; Artur Jędrzejczyk, Mateusz Wieteska, Maik Nawrocki, Filip Mladenović; Bartosz Slisz, André Martins, Josué; Lirim Kastrati, Mahir Emreli, Josue

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez, Boubakary Soumaré; Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka

Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City Prediction

Legia Warszawa will be looking to bounce back to winning ways following their defeat last time out. However, they gave a stern test of going up against a significantly stronger Leicester City side. We predict the Foxes will pick up all three points and get their season up and running.

Prediction: Legia Warszawa 1-3 Leicester City

Edited by Shardul Sant