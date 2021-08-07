LEI vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's FA Community Shield Match - August 7th, 2021

The FA Community Shield features an excellent fixture this weekend as Manchester City take on Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on adding another trophy to their cabinet this weekend.

Leicester City won the FA Cup last year and have shown tremendous improvement under Brendan Rodgers. The Foxes have pulled off a fair share of upsets in recent years and will be intent on putting their best foot forward this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, stormed their way to another Premier League title last season and have an excellent squad at their disposal. Pep Guardiola has made a few important additions to his squad this summer and will be intent on defending his crown in the coming months.

Squads to choose from

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Zack Steffen, Arijanet Muric; John Stones, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Philippe Sandler, Ko Itakura, Yan Couto, Conrad Egan-Riley, Finley Burns; Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Yangel Herrera; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Patrick Roberts, Gabriel Jesus

Leicester City (LEI)

Kasper Schmeichel, Eldin Jakupovic, Danny Ward; Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Filip Benkovic, Ryan Bertrand, Luke Thomas, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, James Justin; Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet, Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhury, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison; Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, Rachid Ghezzal

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City (MCI)

Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

Leicester City (LEI)

Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison; Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Match Details

Match: Manchester City (MCI) vs Leicester City (LEI), FA Community Shield

Date: 7th August 2021 at 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Manchester City (MCI) vs Leicester City (LEI) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling have played important roles in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side and are good captaincy choices going into this fixture.

Jamie Vardy has tormented Manchester City's defence in the past and is a must-have going into this game. James Maddison can also be a handful on his day and will be pivotal to Leicester City's counter-attacks.

Riyad Mahrez has stepped up for Manchester City in pre-season and is set to start this game. The Cityzens rely heavily on their full-backs and the likes of Cancelo and Walker could have a massive impact on proceedings.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to players rooting for a Leicester City victory this weekend.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Kasper Schmeichel; John Stones, Jonny Evans, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne (C), James Maddison; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling (VC), Jamie Vardy

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling (MCI)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kasper Schmeichel; John Stones, Jonny Evans, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo; Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne (VC), James Maddison; Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy (C)

Captain: Jamie Vardy (LEI), Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)

