Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Blues cruise past hapless Foxes | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea thumped Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League to consolidate their position atop the standings. Goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic got the job done for the European champions, sinking the Foxes deeper into crisis.

The visitors were in complete control throughout the match, racing to a 2-0 lead inside the opening half an hour of the game. Pulisic then came off the bench to extend the scoreline in the 71st minute, although The Blues saw three more goals ruled out for offside.

Leicester City can only count themselves lucky, as they were in no man's land, with Jamie Vardy also heading a shot over from six yards. Now winless in their last three games, Brendon Rodgers' side are down to 12th in the standings with only 15 points, seven off the top four.

Chelsea, meanwhile, opened up a six-point gap at the top as they look forward towards their big European night with Juventus on Tuesday. On that note, here are the five major talking points from the match:

#5 Antonio Rudiger loves facing The Foxes

Half of Rudiger's goals in the league have come against Leicester City.

There's something about Leicester City that stirs Antonio Rudiger on. He doesn't usually score, but whenever he does, there's a 50% chance it's against The Foxes. With a neatly-placed header, the German brought up his eighth goal in the Premier League, four coming in matches against the East Midlands side.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50% - Exactly 50% of Antonio Rüdiger's eight Premier League goals have come against Leicester (4), the only Premier League side the German has netted more than once against in the competition. Foxy. 50% - Exactly 50% of Antonio Rüdiger's eight Premier League goals have come against Leicester (4), the only Premier League side the German has netted more than once against in the competition. Foxy. https://t.co/vBnClE5X4V

This is also the third consecutive season he has scored against them. Rudiger scored a double in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Leicester City in March 2020, and scored again on the penultimate matchday of the 2020-21 season.

If anything, Chelsea should start Rudiger in all their games against Leicester City, as there's a likely chance he could get on the scoresheet.

#4 Chelsea breach Fortress King Power with ease

The Foxes have lost 13 home games since the start of last season, including this one against Chelsea.

Leicester City's record at home this season is as poor as it has been on their travels. They have dropped points in four games at the King Power Stadium, as many as they have away.

Just for context, The Foxes failed to win nine of their 18 home games in the entirety of the 2020-21 season. So that's nearly half of that tally even though the current campaign is not even halfway through.

Either way, it shows that they prefer to play on the road, but home woes aren't helping them in their top-four ambitions again. Leicester City are currently languishing seven points off fourth place.

