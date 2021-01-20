Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea: 5 talking points as the Foxes go top of the table | Premier League 2020-21

First-half goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison helped Leicester City register a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides picked up victories over the weekend and were looking to end the midway point of the campaign on a high. However, it was the hosts who took all three points with what was a convincing victory.

Leicester City made a bright start to the game, with a half-cleared cross turned in by Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigeria international showed great technique to control his half-volleyed, left-footed shot into the back of the net, with the ricochet off the post leaving Edouard Mendy stranded.

Chelsea's best chances came from set-pieces, but they failed to make the most of Mason Mount's deliveries. Callum Hudson-Odoi had a golden opportunity to draw the hosts level in the 33rd minute but he only struck the side net.

A penalty was then awarded to Chelsea after Jonny Evans fouled Christian Pulisic. However, VAR revoked the decision, with contact having been made outside the area.

Mason Mount blazed the resultant free-kick over the post, and Leicester City get a second goal from the ensuing run of play.

A long ball into the Chelsea box by Marc Albrighton was not dealt with by the defense, and Maddison was on hand to calmly slot past Mendy, putting the home side two goals up.

The second half saw Leicester City try to defend their two-goal lead, although they still fashioned good chances for Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans.

Frank Lampard made some attacking changes late in the game, but they failed to swing the pendulum in Chelsea's favour.

A late goal by substitute Timo Werner was ruled out for a marginal offside call, and Leicester City held on for the win.

This victory sends the East Midlands side to the summit of the Premier League and here, we shall have a rundown of five talking points from the fixture.

#5 James Maddison continues good run of form

James Maddison scored the second goal

James Maddison has seen his stock rise in the last three years since joining Leicester City from Norwich City.

An injury-plagued start to the campaign hampered his trajectory this season, but the England international has been in fine form in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old is slowly getting back to his best form, and his goal against Chelsea means he has scored in the last three games consecutively.

This brings his total for the season to six goals and four assists. With Jamie Vardy having hit a dry patch in recent weeks, Maddison's return to form has come in handy for Brendan Rodgers.

#4 Chelsea's struggles against top opposition continues

Chelsea have won just one game against teams in the top half

Chelsea have regularly struggled against the tougher sides in the Premier League this season, and Leicester City once again laid their deficiencies bare.

The Stamford Bridge outfit came into this clash having won just one of their previous nine games against teams in the top half of the Premier League, and their poor run continued with another defeat.

This loss means that Chelsea picked up just eight points from 10 games against top-half teams in the first half of the season.

Their sole victory came in the 3-0 defeat of West Ham, with four draws and five losses recorded.

If we consider Chelsea's loss to an out-of-sorts Arsenal in December, their struggles against top sides in the division becomes even more glaring.

While routine victories are still being registered against bottom-tier sides, the fact that Chelsea usually falter against the better sides in the Premier League leaves a lot to be desired.