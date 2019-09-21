Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points from the game

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

When Leicester City prepared to host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, both clubs had the same number of points(8) after the first 5 games. However, Spurs were 4th in the table, while the Foxes were in 6th position. Most importantly, Leicester came into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last weekend. Tottenham, on the other hand, were riding high after their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace last Saturday, even though a 2-2 midweek draw against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League had left a bad taste in the mouth.

For Mauricio Pochettino, the game was a chance to get another win under the belt in the Premier League. However, the Argentinean knew that it would not be an easy trip since the Foxes were undefeated at home this season.

Tottenham took the lead in the 29th minute through Harry Kane’s brilliant finish. The first half ended 1-0, but after the break, the home side grew in stature with every passing minute. Ricardo Pereira finally scored the equalizer in the 69th minute, before James Maddison gave the home side the lead in the 85th minute. Leicester City came from behind to win against Tottenham and here are 5 talking points from the game.

#5 Tottenham fall further behind in the Title race

Tottenham were already 7 points behind league leaders Liverpool before the start of the game. And the visitors gave away a half time lead once again this season. At the end of the 90 minutes, Spurs now are in danger of slipping 10 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side by the end of the gameweek.

After reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League and finishing 4th last season, Mauricio Pochettino was expected to push on and challenge for the Premier League title this term. However, his plans look jeopardized after their second defeat in 6 games in the league so far. The Argentinean has managed just 2 wins this season and the early signs have not been ominous for his team.

