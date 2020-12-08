Leicester City vs AEK Athens prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Leicester City are set to welcome AEK Athens to the King Power Stadium on Thursday for their last UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Goals from Spanish attacker Ayoze Perez and star striker Jamie Vardy secured the win for Brendan Rodgers' side. Scotland international Oli McBurnie scored the consolation goal for Sheffield United.

AEK Athens, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Panathinaikos in the Super League Greece on Sunday.

Former Manchester United striker Federico Macheda and Greece international Dimitris Kourbelis scored the goals which sealed the victory for Panathinaikos. Portugal international Nelson Oliveira scored the sole goal for AEK Athens.

Leicester City vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head

Leicester City and AEK Athens have played against each other once before, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game.

The game was played in October at the Athens Olympic Stadium, with Leicester City beating AEK Athens 2-1.

Goals from striker Jamie Vardy and midfielder Hamza Choudhury ensured victory for the Foxes. Swedish attacker Muamer Tankovic scored the consolation goal for AEK Athens.

Leicester City form guide in the UEFA Europa League: W-W-W-D-L

AEK Athens form guide in the UEFA Europa League: L-L-W-L-L

Leicester City vs AEK Athens Team News

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be without the services of Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira, centre-back Caglar Soyuncu and Ghana international Daniel Amartey, who are all out injured. Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne is a doubt.

Injured: Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira

Doubtful: Timothy Castagne

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, AEK Athens have no known injury issues and manager Massimo Carrera is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs AEK Athens Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Marc Albrighton, Dennis Praet, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin, James Maddison, Cengiz Under, Jamie Vardy

AEK Athens Predicted XI (4-3-3): Panagiotis Tsintotas, Michalis Bakakis, Nassim Hind, Ionut Nedelcearu, Emanuel Insua, Kostas Galanopoulos, Andre Simoes, Petros Mantalos, Christos Albanis, Nelson Oliveira, Marko Livaja

Leicester City vs AEK Athens Prediction

Leicester City sit at the top of their Europa League group, only separated from second-placed Braga by goal difference. They lost to Zorya Luhansk last time around, which makes this game crucial for the Foxes if they intend to top the group.

AEK Athens, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the group, with three points from five games. The Greek side have little to play for, but could spoil the party for the Foxes with a strong performance.

Leicester City will be the favorites to win the game, with the quality and talent available to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 AEK Athens

