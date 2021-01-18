Leicester City vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City are set to play host to Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday in their next English Premier League game.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from England internationals James Maddison and Harvey Barnes ensured victory for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Chelsea, on the other hand, beat ten-man Fulham 1-0 on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

A second-half strike from English midfielder Mason Mount secured a crucial win for Frank Lampard. Fulham had left-back Antonee Robinson sent off in the first half.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost two and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with Chelsea beating Leicester City 1-0.

A second-half goal from England international Ross Barkley, now on loan at Aston Villa, sealed the deal for Chelsea.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-D-W

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-L-W

Leicester City vs Chelsea Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City will be without Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet, who is nursing an injury.

Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Dennis Praet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard may not be unable to call upon the services of French midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is battling an injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

A win to celebrate 400 games. It’s been some journey and there's more to come 🦊 pic.twitter.com/iNmMk3Rl5g — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) January 17, 2021

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Leicester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been linked with the Chelsea job after some impressive performances from the Foxes. They sit third in the Premier League, and are six points ahead of Chelsea. Veteran striker Jamie Vardy continues to be a key operator up front.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have come under pressure after some poor results. They are seventh in the league table. Summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, as well as manager Frank Lampard, have been highly criticized.

The Foxes have shown good form recently and we expect them to beat Chelsea.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

