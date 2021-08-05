Leicester City vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Community Shield 2021

Leicester City are set to play Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the FA Community Shield.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Unai Emery's Villarreal in a friendly game yesterday. Goals from Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, England international Harvey Barnes and Spanish forward Ayoze Perez ensured victory for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Spanish attackers Fer Nino and Alex Millan scored the consolation goals for Villarreal.

Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Blackpool 4-1 in a friendly game on Tuesday. Goals from young forward Samuel Edozie and Algeria international Riyad Mahrez and a second-half brace from German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan secured the win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Former Everton left-back Luke Garbutt scored a penalty for Blackpool in the first-half.

Leicester City vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost four and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Premier League, with Manchester City beating Leicester City 2-0. Second-half goals from French left-back Benjamin Mendy and Brazil international Gabriel Jesus sealed the deal for Manchester City.

Leicester City vs Manchester City Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be unable to call upon the services of talented young centre-back Wesley Fofana, versatile defender James Justin, experienced centre-back Jonny Evans and Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne.

Injured: Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Timothy Castagne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without England international Phil Foden, while there are doubts over the availability of Euro 2020 stars like Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, John Stones and Raheem Sterling. Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and forward Gabriel Jesus are doubts as well after their involvement at Copa America 2021.

Injured: Phil Foden

Doubtful: John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres, Ederson Moraes, Gabriel Jesus

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans, Boubakary Soumare, Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez, Samuel Edozie, Bernardo Silva

Leicester City vs Manchester City Prediction

Leicester City's friendly against Villarreal will be remembered for Wesley Fofana's horrific injury, with the French centre-back in considerable pain following a rough tackle. The Foxes have not been lucky with injuries in the past, and currently they only have one fit centre-back in Caglar Soyuncu.

I really want to finish this day sending all my love to Wesley Fofana. He’s not just a huge (huge!) talent... but trust me, he’s a fantastic guy.



He suffered a bad injury tonight in a friendly game... and he’s now smiling like this. “Don’t worry”. Power.@Wesley_Fofanaa ❤️👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/0nwUHuWfai — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

Manchester City, on the other hand, are closing in on a £100 million move for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish. Apart from the talented forward, Manchester City are also heavily interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, and it is frightening to imagine a Manchester City lineup with both Grealish and Kane.

Manchester City should be able to win here.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City

