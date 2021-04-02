Leicester City vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in Premier League action on Saturday.

The Cityzens have bounced back from their loss to Manchester United with four consecutive wins across all competitions.

That makes for an impressive run of four wins in the last five Premier League outings. They will hope to exact revenge against the Foxes, who outclassed them 5-2 in the reverse fixture.

Leicester took full advantage of Manchester City's early-season troubles. Should they pull off an upset in this match, it would be Leicester's first league double over Man City since 1986-87.

Leicester City are eyeing a third straight league win, a feat they have already achieved thrice over the course of the season.

The fixture promises to be a tightly-contested, tactical contest between two teams who ooze quality.

Also read: Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Advertisement

Leicester City vs Manchester City head-to-head

Manchester City have claimed a whopping 61 victories against the Leicestershire-based outfit. They have only lost 31, while 29 matches have ended as draws.

Manchester City have won each of their last 14 away matches in all competitions.

Leicester City form guide (Premier League): W-W-D-L-W

Manchester City form guide (Premier League): W-W-L-W-W

Leicester City vs Manchester City team news

Harvey Barnes is doubtful for Leicester's clash against Manchester City

Leicester City

Leicester City are without Harvey Barnes and full-back James Justin. Meanwhile, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Wes Morgan and Cengiz Under are doubtful.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who has taken over scoring responsibilities at the club, will be hoping to impress against his former employers.

Injured: James Justin, Harvey Barnes

Doubtful: James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Wes Morgan, Cengiz Under

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Riyad Mahrez is set to take on his former team Leicester City

Manchester City

Manchester City have a fully-fit squad against Leicester, despite the international break's strenuous requirements from players.

Riyad Mahrez will be taking on his former club and will be determined to play well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

20 - Man City midfielder Rodri has regained possession and initiated an open play sequence that ended in a shot on 20 occasions in the Premier League this season, four more than any other player. Resourceful. pic.twitter.com/l78fsopwUG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2021

Leicester City vs Manchester City probable XI

Leicester City predicted XI (3-5-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Timothy Castagne; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Leicester City vs Manchester City match prediction

The Foxes are without their big stars in James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, while Jamie Vardy's struggles in front of goal continue to worry Rodgers.

City's impeccable record at the back means that Pep Guardiola's team will likely come out as deserved winners.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-3 Manchester City