Leicester City vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Leicester City are set to play Napoli at the King Power Stadium on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the English Premier League. A second-half goal from Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva ensured victory for Manchester City.

Napoli, on the other hand, beat Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus 2-1 in Serie A. Second-half goals from winger Matteo Politano and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly sealed the deal for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata scored the consolation goal for Juventus.

Leicester City vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Leicester City and Napoli have not faced each other before in the UEFA Europa League.

Our mood 👇 with the return of European nights this week! 😍

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-W

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-W

Leicester City vs Napoli Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City will be without versatile defender James Justin, French centre-back Wesley Fofana and Senegal international Nampalys Mendy. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: James Justin, Nampalys Mendy, Wesley Fofana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Diego Demme and goalkeeper Alex Meret. There are doubts over the availability of Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and Belgian forward Dries Mertens.

Injured: Alex Meret, Diego Demme

Doubtful: Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Napoli Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Boubakary Soumare, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kevin Malcuit, Fabian Ruiz, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne

📊 Yesterday was @Lor_Insigne's 400th appearance for Napoli in all competitions, making him the fourth player in the club's history to reach that milestone, after Hamsik (520), Bruscolotti (511) and Juliano (505).

Keep it up, Capitano! 😍

Keep it up, Capitano! 😍



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/gPKMWw4460 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) September 12, 2021

Leicester City vs Napoli Prediction

Leicester City continue to make smart moves in the transfer market. Boubakary Soumare, Patson Daka, Ademola Lookman and Jannik Vestergaard have all arrived to strengthen the squad. The Europa League offers a good chance for the Foxes to showcase their growing quality, and a deep run in the tournament will bode well for them.

Napoli, on the other hand, have a new manager at the helm in the form of Luciano Spalletti. They have a good squad, and the addition of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa makes their midfield extremely solid. Much will rely on the form of Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen, though.

A close match is on the cards. A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Napoli

