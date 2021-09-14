Leicester City vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Leicester City are set to play Napoli at the King Power Stadium on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.
Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the English Premier League. A second-half goal from Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva ensured victory for Manchester City.
Napoli, on the other hand, beat Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus 2-1 in Serie A. Second-half goals from winger Matteo Politano and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly sealed the deal for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata scored the consolation goal for Juventus.
Leicester City vs Napoli Head-to-Head
Leicester City and Napoli have not faced each other before in the UEFA Europa League.
Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-W
Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-W
Leicester City vs Napoli Team News
Leicester City
Leicester City will be without versatile defender James Justin, French centre-back Wesley Fofana and Senegal international Nampalys Mendy. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: James Justin, Nampalys Mendy, Wesley Fofana
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Napoli
Meanwhile, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Diego Demme and goalkeeper Alex Meret. There are doubts over the availability of Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and Belgian forward Dries Mertens.
Injured: Alex Meret, Diego Demme
Doubtful: Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens
Suspended: None
Leicester City vs Napoli Predicted XI
Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Boubakary Soumare, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka
Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kevin Malcuit, Fabian Ruiz, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne
Leicester City vs Napoli Prediction
Leicester City continue to make smart moves in the transfer market. Boubakary Soumare, Patson Daka, Ademola Lookman and Jannik Vestergaard have all arrived to strengthen the squad. The Europa League offers a good chance for the Foxes to showcase their growing quality, and a deep run in the tournament will bode well for them.
Napoli, on the other hand, have a new manager at the helm in the form of Luciano Spalletti. They have a good squad, and the addition of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa makes their midfield extremely solid. Much will rely on the form of Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen, though.
A close match is on the cards. A draw seems to be an ideal result.
Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Napoli
