Leicester City vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City are set to play host to Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Friday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against ten-man Southampton last Saturday at the St. Mary's Stadium. A second-half penalty from English midfielder James Ward-Prowse for Southampton was cancelled out by a goal from experienced centre-back Jonny Evans for Leicester City. Southampton had Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard sent off early in the first-half.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Sunday at St. James' Park. Goals from Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny and star attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured victory for Arsenal. Newcastle United had Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar sent off late in the second-half.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Leicester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost four and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Leicester City beating Newcastle United 2-1. Second-half goals from midfielder James Maddison and Belgium international Youri Tielemans sealed the deal for Leicester City. Experienced striker Andy Carroll scored the consolation goal for Newcastle United.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W-L-L

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-W-W-D

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City will be without versatile defender James Justin and winger Harvey Barnes, while there are doubts over the availability of veteran centre-back Wes Morgan. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Harvey Barnes, James Justin

Doubtful: Wes Morgan

Suspended: None

Newcastle United

Meanwhile, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Isaac Hayden, goalkeeper Karl Darlow, centre-back Jamaal Lascelles and Scotland international Ryan Fraser. Switzerland international Fabian Schar is suspended.

Injured: Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fabian Schar

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Martin Dubravka, Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Prediction

Leicester City are currently 3rd in the Premier League, four points behind Manchester United who have a game in hand. The Foxes have done well to be where they are in the table, but need to ensure that they play Champions League football next season.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are 17th in the league table. They are nine points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham, and the intense criticism Steve Bruce endured for some time has reduced a little now.

Leicester City should have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Newcastle United

