Leicester City vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July | Club Friendlies 2022 

Leicester City will host Sevilla at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening in a friendly.

After solid showings in back-to-back campaigns under Brendan Rodgers, the Foxes endured a tough run last season. They finished eighth in the Premier League with 52 points from 38 games. They'll be absent in Europe next season after back-to-back appearances in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Leicester are the only Premier League team this season yet to make a new signing and will hope their current squad can see them through the next campaign. The weekend game will mark the sixth and final preseason outing for Rodgers' men before they kick off their new campaign against Brentford next weekend.

Sevilla, meanwhile, continued their impressive display under manager Julen Lopetegui last season, securing UEFA Champions League football for a third straight season. They finished fourth in the league with 70 points from 38 games, just three behind runner-up Barcelona.

The Rojiblancos have had a busy summer with multiple players departing the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. That includes their first-choice centre-back pairing of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos, who have joined Barcelona and Aston Villa respectively.

Leicester City vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between Leicester City and Sevilla. The two teams facing off in the last 16 of the UEFA 2016-17 Champions League campaign, which the Foxes won 3-2 on aggregate.

Only a third of the Rojiblancos league wins last season came on away grounds.

The Foxes have found the back of the net in all but one of their home league games this year.

The Andalusian club had the best defensive record in La Liga last season, with a goal concession tally of just 30.

Sevilla lost the joint-fewest games in the Spanish top flight last season alongside champions Real Madrid. They lost just four league games, their lowest since the 1940s.

Leicester City vs Sevilla Prediction

Leicester closed out their previous campaign with three wins and a draw in their final four games. They shook off a shock 2-1 defeat to Notts County in their first preseason friendly to go undefeated in their next four.

Sevilla have also performed well in the off-season, going unbeaten in their three games so far. The spoils could be shared here.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Sevilla.

Leicester City vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in seven of the English club's last eight matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Sevilla's last eight outings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far