Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

In one of the most eagerly anticipated matches on the final day of the Premier League, Leicester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the King Power stadium.

The Foxes were taken down by a vindictive Chelsea last time out, losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge three days after their FA Cup triumph against the same opposition.

Having slipped to fifth place, they'll hope to win this game with a healthy scoreline to aid their goal difference.

Spurs, on the contrary, look like a team of stars lost in different parallels. Ryan Mason has found life difficult as interim boss. Spurs star forward Harry Kane has officially expressed his desire to leave as the team is set to miss out on Champions League football.

While they are poised to fight for pride and hope it's not Kane's last match for the club, Leicester have it all to play for after missing out on UCL qualification last season.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur head-to-head

Leicester have won 37 and lost 57 matches against Spurs. There have been 21 games where nothing has separated the two Premier League heavyweights.

As one might expect, Leicester have won two of their last three league outings against Sunday's opponents; as many as they had in their previous 12.

Leicester City form guide (Premier League): L-W-L-D-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (Premier League): L-W-L-W-W

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur team news

Jonny Evans will miss out for Leicester City

Leicester City

A heel problem that cut short Jonny Evans' FA Cup final continues to keep him sidelined. James Justin and young Harvey Barnes have been indefinitely ruled out.

Injuries: Jonny Evans, James Justin, Harvey Barnes

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Japhet Tanganga is out with an ankle injury

Tottenham Hotspur

Only Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga are on the treatment table for Tottenham. While most of the starting XI is set to be retained, Lucas Moura could replace Dele Alli as an attacking midfielder.

Injuries: Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI

Leicester City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu; Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Luke Thomas; Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match prediction

Leicester City have shown signs of crumbling under pressure at the business end of the season. Brendan Rodgers' side are definitely better drilled than their counterparts, but Spurs have nothing to fear as they prepare for their last outing of the season.

The likes of Kane and Son could prove the difference. In what will likely be a feisty encounter, we expect both teams to share the spoils.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

