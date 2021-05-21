Fulham vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Fulham take on Newcastle United at Craven Cottage this weekend. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Fulham are in 18th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have already been relegated from the English top flight. The Cottagers held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will want a similar result from this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The Magpies edged Sheffield United to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want another victory on Sunday.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Fulham have a slight historical edge over Newcastle United and have won 31 games out of a total of 74 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle United have managed 28 victories against Fulham and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two English sides took place in December last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this game.

Fulham form guide in the Premier League: D-L-L-L-D

Newcastle United form guide in the Premier League: W-L-W-L-D

Fulham vs Newcastle United Team News

Fulham are playing for pride

Fulham

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney are injured at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Harrison Reed and Antonee Robinson are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked against Newcastle United.

Injured: Terence Kongolo, Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle United have a depleted squad

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have several injuries to account for with Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow, and Ryan Fraser ruled out at the moment. Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Joe Willock are also carrying niggles and might not be risked in this encounter.

Injured: Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser

Doubtful: Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock, Martin Dubravka

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alphonse Areola; Tim Ream, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo; Joe Bryan, Ola Aina, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mario Lemina; Fabio Carvalho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Ivan Cavaleiro

Newcastle United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mark Gillespie; Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar; Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey; Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll

Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United will have to do without some of the most lethal attacking players this weekend and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Andy Carroll will likely be given an opportunity to shine and will have to bring his experience to the fore this weekend.

Fulham have not done justice to their potential this season and seem keen on making a statement of intent in their last Premier League fixture this year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Newcastle United

