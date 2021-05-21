Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21 

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United are set to rub shoulders for the last time before the curtains close on yet another swashbuckling Premier League season. As with all other fixtures, the game will kick-off at 16:00 local time on May 23.

There isn't much at stake for either side, but a fervid Molineux crowd will give an emotional farewell to Nuno Espirito Santo as he takes charge of the club for one final time before departing.

Earlier today, it was announced that his time at Wolves will come to an end after the game against Manchester United after mutual consent. It's harsh to claim a spot around 12th place is an underwhelming campaign for Wolves, especially after the exit of Diogo Jota and injuries to Pedro Neto and the talismanic Raul Jimenez.

However, the club has set standards for itself that one doesn't associate with a newly-promoted team. It's hard to believe they were promoted to the Premier League just three seasons ago, such has been the grit and character Nuno has instilled into the team.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have guaranteed themselves a second-placed finish. With one eye constantly on the Europa League final on May 26, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will ring in the changes and hope to return to winning ways after a run of three games without a win.

The Red Devils are unbeaten on their travels this season, having scalped 11 victories across 18 matches.

What a job Nuno Espírito Santo has done for Wolves over the last four years!



🏆 15th in Championship upon being appointed

📈 Gained promotion with club

👏 Finished 7th in first Premier League season

Europa League quarter-final

Wolves vs Manchester United head-to-head

Manchester United boast a half-century of wins against Wolves. As for Sunday's hosts, 36 wins against one of England's best teams makes for a decent record. 20 games between them have ended as draws.

Wolves form guide (Premier League): L-L-W-D-L

Manchester United form guide (Premier League): D-L-L-W-D

Wolves vs Manchester United team news

Daniel Podence is one of the many absentees for Wolves

Wolves

While Jimenez and Pedro Neto remain sidelined for the long-term, Wolves will also be without Daniel Podence, Jonny and Owen Otasowie. Young Fabio Silva has been preferred to Willian Jose, and should get the nod down the firing line once again.

Injuries: Daniel Podence, Jonny, Owen Otasowie, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is ruled out for the rest of the season

Manchester United

Harry Maguire could miss the Europa League final, Solskjaer confirmed in his press conference. That most certainly means he is out for this fixture, along with Anthony Martial.

Scott McTominay and Fred have shrugged off their injury concerns, while Daniel James is poised to slot straight into the playing XI as he is available.

Injuries: Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Harry Maguire has been one of the most dominant centre backs in the Premier League this season.

Wolves vs Manchester United probable XI

Wolves predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Vitinha; Adama Traore, Fabio Silva

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek; Amad Diallo, Juan Mata, Daniel James; Marcus Rashford

Wolves vs Manchester United match prediction

Manchester United are going to be without Maguire and the squad that takes on the field ahead of the first minute won't be their strongest XI either.

A weakened line-up, coupled with that extra bit of fearlessness and motivation in the Wolves camp could mean Nuno will finish his tenure with a win against Manchester United.

Predicted score: Wolves 2-1 Manchester United