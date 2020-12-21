Lens vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

RC Lens welcome Brest to The Stade Bollaert-Delelis in their Ligue 1 fixture scheduled to take place on Wednesday night.

After a great start to their campaign, including a big win against Paris Saint-Germain, the hosts have struggled for consistency and find themselves eighth in the standings.

Brest are just one point behind the hosts in 11th position.

Lens vs Brest Head-To-Head

The two sides have squared off 29 times across all competitions in the past. They have been evenly matched in their previous meetings, with Lens recording 12 wins, two less than Brest. The two sides have shared a point only three times in this encounter.

Lens and Brest last faced off in the 2018-19 campaign, with both sides securing a win in their respective home fixtures.

Lens form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Brest form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Lens vs Brest Team News

Unlike most of the clubs in Ligue 1, Lens have an almost fully-fit squad at the moment.

The only concern for manager Franck Haise is Cheick Traoré, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in August. The defender resumed partial training last week and should be back in contention to start by the first week of January.

Injured: Cheick Traore (tendon)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest have a couple of injury concerns in the squad ahead of this game. Denys Bain is a long-term absentee on account of an ACL injury while Jérémy Le Douaron withdrew from their last game against Montpellier on Sunday due to a heel issue.

Paul Lasne will serve the last match of his two-game suspension, so we do not expect a lot of changes in the starting XI.

Injured: Denys Bain (ACL), Jérémy Le Douaron (heel)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Paul Lasne

Lens vs Brest Predicted XI

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca: Jonathan Gradit, Loïc Badé, Massadio Haidara; Clement Michelin, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Issiaga Sylla; Gael Kakuta; Florian Sotoca, Simon Banza

Brest Predicted XI Brest (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel; Hianga M'Bock, Romain Faivre, Cristian Battocchio, Romain Philippoteaux; Gaetan Charbonnier, Irvin Cardona

Lens vs Brest Prediction

Lens have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the Ligue 1 this term. The hosts have two wins cushioned between three losses in their last five outings. If we follow that pattern, after the 2-0 loss to Metz, a win should be on the cards for the hosts.

Brest have lost just once in their last seven games and would like to extend their three-game unbeaten run in the league in this long trip to northern France.

Given Lens' unpredictability and poor home form, we expect the game to end in a win for Brest, who are the fourth-highest scoring team in the division.

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Brest