Lens vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

In a clash between two teams from the upper half of the league table, third-placed Lens will entertain fourth-placed Monaco at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their first league defeat in six games last time around as they fell to a 3-1 away defeat against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. They dropped to third place following the defeat, though they trail second-placed Marseille by just one point.

Monaco are undefeated in their last four league outings, recording three wins in that period. They returned to winning ways last time around as goals from Krépin Diatta, Aleksandr Golovin, and Kevin Volland helped them record a 3-1 home win. They have reduced the gap between them and the hosts to just two points and will be able to replace Lens in third place in the standings if they can record a win.

Lens vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 115 times in all competitions since 1953. Monaco have been the better side in these meetings with 54 wins to their name. The hosts have 29 wins and 32 meetings have ended in draws.

The hosts have been the better side recently, suffering just one defeat in their last six games. They recorded a 4-1 win in the reverse fixture and have a good chance of registering a league double over the visitors for the first time in the 21st century.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals

Lens are winless at home against the visitors since 2010.

Lens have suffered just one defeat at home in Ligue 1 this season. Monaco, on the other hand, have suffered just one defeat in their travels.

Lens vs Monaco Prediction

Les Sang et Or have won all but two of their home games in Ligue 1 this season and will have the upper hand in this match against the visitors. They have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against the visitors and are likely to enjoy another prolific outing.

Les Monégasques have scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 12 away games in Ligue 1 this season. They have also scored at least two goals in five of their last six away games at Saturday's venue and the odds of another high-scoring outing for them look good.

Both teams have European aspirations for next season and will be looking to boost their chances of finishing second in the league standings. This game, therefore, holds significance for both sides, who are separated by just two points in the league table.

Lens' impressive home record bodes well for them but Monaco have an equally impressive away record this season. With that in mind, we expect the two sides to play out a draw.

Prediction: Lens 2-2 Monaco

Lens vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist any time - Yes

