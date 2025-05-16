Lens vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Lens will entertain third-placed Monaco at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in their final Ligue 1 match of the season on Saturday. The visitors are assured of a top-three finish, and even if they suffer a loss here, they will play in the UEFA Champions League next season. Les Sang et Or, on the other hand, are assured of a top 10 finish.

The hosts are unbeaten in their two league games in May, and after a 2-1 away win over Lyon earlier this month, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Toulouse last week. Neil El Aynaoui bagged the equalizer in the 61st minute, with Adrien Thomasson picking up his seventh assist of the season.

Les Monégasques extended their unbeaten streak to five games with a 2-0 home triumph over Lyon last week. After a goalless first half, Takumi Minamino broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, and Denis Zakaria doubled their lead six minutes later.

Lens vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 120 times in all competitions. The Principality club have 57 wins to their name, 27 more than the hosts, and 36 games have ended in draws.

The visitors had secured a league double last season and were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in September.

Monaco have lost just one of their last 10 league games while recording six wins.

Lens have seen conclusive results in their last 13 Ligue 1 home games, suffering eight losses.

The visitors have the third-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 37 goals, two fewer than Les Sang et Or.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Lens vs Monaco Prediction

Les Sang et Or are unbeaten in their two games this month and will look to conclude their league campaign with a win. Nonetheless, they have lost their last two home games, conceding six goals without scoring, which is a cause for concern. Notably, they have won just one of their last six home games against the Principality club.

Deiver Machado will miss this match with a hamstring injury while M'Bala Nzola, Jhoanner Chavez, Rémy Labeau-Lascary, and Denis Petric are sidelined. Kyllian Antonio will serve a suspension here.

Les Monégasques have won three of their last five league games and have also kept three clean sheets in these games. They have won two of their last three league meetings against the home team, scoring seven goals, and are strong favorites.

There is no team news update for the visitors as Aleksandr Golovin, Folarin Balogun, and Al Musrati are injured.

The visitors head into the match on a two-game winning streak, and considering the recent record in this fixture, we back the Principality club to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Monaco

Lens vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

