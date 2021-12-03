Lens vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they take on Lens on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive so far this season and will want to step up in this game.

Lens are in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have exceeded expectations this year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Clermont this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but are yet to hit their stride. The Parisians were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Lens vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Lens and have won 11 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Lens have managed eight victories against PSG and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous game between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for PSG. Lens gave a good account of themselves on the day and will back themselves this weekend.

Lens form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-L-W-L

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-W

Lens vs PSG Predicted XI

Lens need to win this game. Image Source: La Voix du Nord

Lens

Deiver Machado and Wesley Said have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Arnaud Kalimuendo has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Deiver Machado, Wesley Said

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Neymar, Ander Herrera, and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Mauro Icardi and Georginio Wijnaldum are training with the team but might not be risked in this match.

Injured: Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Neymar

Doubtful: Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum

Suspended: None

Lens vs PSG Predicted XI

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca; Facundo Medina, Kevin Danso, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure; Gael Kakuta, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Florian Sotoca

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe

Lens vs PSG Prediction

PSG have blown hot and cold this season and are yet to click as a unit under Mauricio Pochettino. The Parisians do have a 12-point lead at the top of the league and will want to put on a show this weekend.

Lens have punched above their weight this season and are capable of an upset on their day. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and are the favourites to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Lens 1-3 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi