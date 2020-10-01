Lens vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend with an important fixture as Lens take on Saint-Etienne at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday. Both teams are within reach of a top-four spot this season and will want to pick up a victory in this game.

Saint-Etienne are currently in an impressive fourth place in the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have enjoyed a fruitful season. The away side suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat Rennes last week and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Lens, on the other hand, have recovered from their defeat on the opening day of the Ligue 1 campaign and are currently in sixth place in the table. The home side was held to a 1-1 draw by Nimes in its previous game and has a few issues to resolve in the final third going into this game.

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Saint-Etienne and Lens are on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played a total of 13 matches against each other since the turn of the century. Saint-Etienne have a marginal advantage and have won six games as opposed to Lens' five victories.

The previous match played between these two sides in 2018 ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Saint-Etienne. Lens, however, are a transformed side since their promotion to the Ligue 1 and can trouble Saint-Etienne in this fixture.

Lens form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-L

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-W-W-W

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Charles Boli is currently injured

Lens

Lens have a considerably long list of injuries to contend with and will have to do without star winger Charles Boli in this game. Cheick Traore and Clement Michelin have also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Cheick Traore, Clement Michelin, Charles Boli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yvann Macon is in excellent form

Saint-Etienne manager Claude Puel has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will have to be wary against a Lens outfit that can threaten his team on the counter. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca; Facundo Medina, Lois Bade, Jonathan Gradit; Issiaga Sylla, Cheick Doucoure, Yannick Cahuzac, Jonathan Clauss; Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago, Gael Kakuta

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jessy Moulin; Yvann Macon, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Wesley Fofana, Mathieu Debuchy; Adil Aouchiche, Mahdi Camara, Yvan Neyou, Denis Bouanga; Romain Hamouma, Charles Abi

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Lens have been in excellent form since their promotion to the Ligue 1 and may well be able to pull off another upset in this fixture. The home side has a lethal forward line and can present a serious threat on the counter.

Saint-Etienne do have their fair share of defensive issues but the likes of Romain Hamouma and Denis Bouanga have made up for their team's errors so far this season. Both teams have punched above their weight in the Ligue 1 and will want to win this game.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 Saint-Etienne

