Leroy Sane still keen on Bayern Munich move amid Manchester City's Champions League ban

Manchester City are a distant second in the Premier League and face a crisis

Leroy Sané is looking to join Bayern Munich next summer. According to Sport Bild, The winger is unhappy at Manchester City and still wants to join the German champions despite the German club not making a move in the winter window.

The German has just one and a half years left on his current deal at the Etihad. The Bavarians have reportedly offered the winger more wages than City and the German giants are now set to pursue the winger next summer. Bayern wanted to sign Sané last summer but the club dropped its pursuit of the winger when he suffered an ACL injury in August in the Community Shield match.

"This is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA ." 🔵🌙



Manchester City have released a statement following their two-season ban from European football: https://t.co/GjfuDPMNmb pic.twitter.com/SEPufjtMFD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Manchester City were given a two-season Champions League ban by UEFA on Friday, and in doing so, they have potentially handed Bayern a huge leverage in their pursuit of the winger. On the other hand, for City, it has now become even more difficult to extend Sané's stay at the club.

The Etihad outfit reportedly wants at least £100 million for the winger but City's potential Champions League ban could help Bayern lower Sane's asking price. Bayern are reportedly also looking to add Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz to their ranks and any such depreciation in value could prove to be very helpful to the German champions.