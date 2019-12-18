Leroy Sane wants Bayern Munich move in January

Vishal Subramanian News 18 Dec 2019, 12:11 IST

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

According to Christian Falk, Leroy Sane is still on Bayern Munich's radar and the former Schalke man is eager to join the reigning Bundesliga champions in January. Sane has been on the sidelines for over 4 months now, after picking up an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in Manchester City's FA Community Shield triumph against Liverpool in August and although he is expected to return to action before the end of the season, he is keen to seal a move to the Bavarian giants.

Sane has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola and was close to joining Bayern in the summer, before a long-term injury forced that Bavarians to withdraw from the deal. The 23-year-old, however, has stepped up his rehabilitation in recent weeks and is eager to return to the Bundesliga, where he emerged through the ranks at Schalke.

The record Bundesliga champions are short-staffed on the wings after the departures of Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben and the German was earmarked as the main man to take over the reins from the legendary duo. Sane is expected to cost upwards of €100 million and although it looks inevitable that he will ply his trade for Bayern at some point in the future, it remains to be seen if the Cityzens part with their prized asset in January.

