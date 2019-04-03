×
'Let’s allow Cristiano Ronaldo to work and recover in peace', says Juventus vice-president

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
184   //    03 Apr 2019, 11:47 IST

US Sassuolo v Juventus - Serie A
US Sassuolo v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Former Juventus star and current club vice-president Pavel Nedved has opined that the Bianconeri outfit should not rush star talisman Cristiano Ronaldo despite there being a Champions League quarter-final clash with Ajax looming.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo picked up a thigh injury while on international duty for Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifiers and is racing to be fit for the first leg of the Old Lady's Champions League fixture against Ajax.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri recently informed that it would be difficult for the 34-year-old to return in time for the clash, saying, "Ronaldo is working and we hope to have him for Ajax, but it will be difficult. We hope he can [play], he is working every day."

"Today's [Monday] examination is much better, the leg is better. There are nine days left until Ajax and we have time to evaluate. We must be careful and evaluate."

Ronaldo has missed Juventus' Serie A clashes against Empoli and Cagliari so far.

The heart of the matter

Nevded has stated that Juventus must "protect" Ronaldo and stressed the need to not rush the former Real Madrid star into playing.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), the former Bianconeri man said, "Let’s allow Cristiano Ronaldo to work and recover in peace, there’s no need to rush him. We’ll evaluate the situation day by day."

"He is progressing well, but we want to protect him and this is why we are not setting a date for his return."

Ronaldo's absence has provided highly-rated youngster Moise Kean with the ultimate opportunity to prove himself.

Speaking of the teenager, the club vice-president said, "Kean is a young player going through an excellent period of form. At that age, it’s normal to have ups and downs, but we are very happy with how he is doing."

What's next?

Juventus are scheduled to face AC Milan in the Serie A on April 6 before they clash with Ajax in the Champions League on April 10.

