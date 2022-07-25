"Let's see what is possible" - Thomas Tuchel pinpoints type of player Chelsea want to sign next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the profile for the next signing they are after in the transfer market. The Blues are searching for someone who can play on the left side of a tree-man defence.

Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have been the only two arrivals at Stamford Bridge so far and the club are far from done in this transfer window.

Their pre-season defeats to Charlotte and Arsenal showed that the Chelsea squad needs some more additions. Tuchel will have to ensure that they pull their laces and get into the right mind frame with the 2022/23 Premier League season beginning in less than two weeks.

He told the club's official website:

"We are looking for guys who can play on the left side. Toni [Rudiger] played on the left side and was not a left-footed guy, so maybe Kalidou can play there because he plays in a back-four on the left side, but let’s see what is possible."

Tuchel added:

"It is not only about bringing players in for numbers; we need numbers, we also need quality so we will make some decisions late, not only about players but also about systems. Ideally we would have a left-footer."

GOAL @goal Thomas Tuchel isn't feeling good about Chelsea's season Thomas Tuchel isn't feeling good about Chelsea's season 😨 https://t.co/sglbuOWHml

If Chelsea's US pre-season tour is anything to go by, then we could see the Blues line up with a back three and a back four next season. Tuchel is therefore looking at a very specific profile that allows him to shift systems without much compromise.

Chelsea planning to hijack PSG's deal for Bundesliga player at eleventh hour

French outlet FootMercato report that Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) hopes of landing RB Leipzig's versatile fullback Nordi Mukiele could face a late threat from the Blues. In addition to agreeing personal terms with him, the French giants have also agreed to a deal with the German club involving a transfer fee of €16 million

However, Chelsea have devised a plan to hijack this deal. They are ready to offer unsettled striker Timo Werner in a swap deal to the Bundesliga club in exchange for Mukiele. It is unclear whether Werner will be sent to his former club on loan or permanently.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Timo Werner failed to create a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League last season Timo Werner failed to create a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League last season 😳 Timo Werner failed to create a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League last season https://t.co/z30DYUFYuw

PSG, however, remain confident that they can get the deal across the line. It will be interesting to see if the west London club are able to capture the outgoing Leipzig defender.

