Lethal Karim Benzema returns with aplomb as Real Madrid move to the top of La Liga

Real Madrid’s goalless draw with Getafe last week threatened to derail their title ambitions. But Los Blancos took very little time to return to winning ways. On Wednesday, Zinedine Zidane’s side thumped Cadiz 3-0 at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza to put smiles back on the faces of their fans.

Since the turn of the year, Real Madrid have been in imperious form in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, where they are scheduled to face Chelsea in the semi-final next week.

Los Blancos haven’t tasted defeat in their last 16 matches in all competitions – a run that stretches to almost three months. In fact, the last time they tasted defeat was on January 30, when Levante beat them 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Benzema double downs Cadiz

Real Madrid’s resurgence has coincided with a return to form for striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman was benched in the 0-0 draw against Getafe but returned to score twice in the 3-0 win over Cadiz.

Benzema has been Real Madrid’s main source of goals this season, having now netted 21 goals in La Liga this season – just two behind Lionel Messi.

"I’m delighted with how he’s performing. We know how important he is to our game and not just because of his goals,” Zidane said of Benzema after the game, as quoted by Goal.

"He makes the guys around him play, we enjoy watching him and I hope Real Madrid can continue enjoying him for a long time to come."

Benzema has netted 27 goals and provided seven assists this season and remains Real Madrid’s most dangerous player as the team battles on two fronts.

Real Madrid tops La Liga table

Real Madrid’s win over Cadiz has seen them move to the top of La Liga. Los Blancos are currently level on points with Atletico Madrid.

However, they’ve played a game more than Diego Simeone’s side and two more than bitter rivals Barcelona. That, though, does not change the fact that Madrid are back in business.

With just six more matches left to be played, Real Madrid have taken a huge step towards retaining the league.

All they need to do now is maintain the consistency that made them move from 12 points behind Atletico to just three after 31 league matches.