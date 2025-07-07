Levadia vs RFS Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

Levadia will welcome RFS to the Lilleküla Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday. Neither team have qualified for the group stage of the competition.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games. They extended their winning streak to six games last week, recording a 3-0 away triumph over Paide. They are back in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time since the 2022-23 season. They played in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers last season and were eliminated from the second round.

The visitors have also seen an upturn in form and are on a four-game winning streak. They overcame Liepāja 2-1 in the Latvian Higher League last week. They were eliminated from the second round of the qualifiers last season but made it to the UEFA Europa League.

Levadia vs RFS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five games in all competitions.

The hosts have registered just one win in their last 11 games in the European qualifiers, with that triumph registered away from home.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 12 games in European qualifiers, recording seven wins.

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last four games in the European qualifiers and have also kept two clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have lost two of their three away games in the Champions League qualifiers. They have also failed to score in these losses.

Levadia vs RFS Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten in home games across all competitions since August 2024. They are on a six-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 15 goals while keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have won their last four games, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets. They lost all four away games in the league phase of the Europa League last season and will look to improve upon that record.

Both teams have been in good touch recently and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Levadia 1-1 RFS

Levadia vs RFS Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

