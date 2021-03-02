Levante vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

The Copa del Rey is back with another set of quarter-final fixtures this week as Levante take on Athletic Bilbao in a second-leg clash at the Ciutat de Valencia on Thursday. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw and both teams will look to pick up an early lead in this match

Levante have consistently punched above their weight this season and currently find themselves in ninth place in the La Liga standings. The Valencia-based outfit can be lethal on its day and will want to put its best foot forward on Thursday.

Athletic Bilbao did endure a slow start to their campaign but have been resurgent under Marcelino and are now in 10th place in the league table. The Basque giants won the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year and will be looking to add another trophy to their cabinet.

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against Levante and have won 17 matches out of a total of 27 games played between the two teams. Levante have managed only six victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place over the weekend and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were well below their best on the day and will want to take it up a notch on Thursday.

Levante form guide: D-W-D-L-D

Athletic Bilbao form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jose Campana and Gonzalo Melero are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nemanja Radoja also has fitness concerns and might not play a part against Athletic Bilbao.

Injured: Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero

Doubtful: Nemanja Radoja

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Inigo Martinez picked up a late red card in La Liga over the weekend and will have to serve a suspension this week.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Inigo Martinez

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Jorge de Frutos, Rober Pier, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Levante scored a crucial away goal in the first leg and will be intent on keeping a clean sheet in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao have dangerous players in their ranks, however, and will likely take an aggressive approach to this fixture.

With the likes of Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia in their ranks, Athletic Bilbao can hurt their opponents on the counter this week. Both teams are evenly poised at the moment and are likely to play out yet another draw on Thursday.

Prediction: Levante 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

