Parma vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this week with another important mid-week fixture as Inter Milan lock horns with Parma at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Thurday. Inter Milan have been exceptional in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this match.

Parma are in 19th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and face an intense relegation battle in the coming weeks. The home side has played out two consecutive 2-2 draws and will want to take something away from this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, have solidified their position in the Serie A and have a four-point lead at the top of the league standings. The Nerazzurri thrashed Genoa by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Parma vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have a predictably good record against Parma and have won 18 matches out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams. Parma have managed nine victories against Inter Milan and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Parma were excellent on the day and will want to put in a similar performance in this fixture.

Parma form guide in the Serie A: D-D-L-L-L

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Parma vs Inter Milan Team News

Parma need to win this game

Parma

Roberto Inglese and Graziano Pelle are currently injured for Parma and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Mattia Bani and Gaston Brugman served their suspensions against Spezia and are available against Inter Milan.

Injured: Roberto Inglese, Graziano Pelle

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan have a strong squad

Inter Milan

Stefano Sensi is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and is sidelined for this fixture. Achraf Hakimi served his suspension against Genoa and is likely to play an important role against Parma this week.

Injured: Stefano Sensi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Giuseppe Pezzella, Riccardo Gagliolo, Yordan Osorio, Andrea Conti; Jasmin Kurtic, Hernani, Juraj Kucka; Valentin Mihaila, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Matteo Darmian, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Parma vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have exceeded expectations under Antonio Conte this season and will be intent on winning silverware in the coming months. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez have been excellent for the Nerazzurri and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Parma have struggled to cope with the demands of the Serie A this season and have a point to prove this month. Inter Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Parma 1-4 Inter Milan

