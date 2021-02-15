Levante vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Levante are set to play host to Atletico Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on Wednesday for their latest La Liga game.

Levante come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna yesterday at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium. A second-half goal from Croatia international Ante Budimir ensured victory for Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Diego Martinez's Granada 2-1 on Saturday at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. Second-half goals from midfielder Marcos Llorente and Argentine forward Angel Correa sealed the deal for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera scored the consolation goal for Granada.

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Atletico Madrid beating Levante 1-0. A first-half own goal from centre-back Bruno Gonzalez, now at Real Valladolid, secured the win for Atletico Madrid.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-D

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Levante

Levante manager Paco Lopez will be unable to call upon the services of Spain international Jose Campana and Montenegrin midfielder Nikola Vukcevic, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Gonzalo Melero.

Injured: Jose Campana, Nikola Vukcevic

Doubtful: Gonzalo Melero

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be without Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, France international Thomas Lemar, striker Moussa Dembele and Portuguese forward Joao Felix, who have all tested positive for COVID-19. There are doubts over the availability of Uruguayan centre-back Jose Gimenez, while right-back Kieran Trippier is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jose Gimenez

Suspended: Kieran Trippier

Unavailable: Joao Felix, Moussa Dembele, Thomas Lemar, Hector Herrera

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Aitor Fernandez, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Rober Pier, Nemanja Radoja, Jorge Miramon, Tono, Ruben Rochina, Mickael Malsa, Sergio Leon, Dani Gomez

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Lucas Torreira, Marcos Llorente, Saul, Koke, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Levante are 10th in the league table, but have won just one of their last five league games. Jorge de Frutos and Jose Luis Morales Nogales have done well this season for them, while former Sevilla midfielder Jose Campana has impressed with his performances as well.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table. Diego Simeone's side are five points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and have two games in hand. Striker Luis Suarez has led the line well for them, and continues to one of the best strikers in the league.

Atletico Madrid are in fine form and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Levante 0-2 Atletico Madrid

