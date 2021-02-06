Chelsea interested in signing Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng: Reports

Chelsea are tracking Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng, with new manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly a fan of the player.

According to Bild, Chelsea are keeping an eye on Boateng's situation at Bayern Munich, with the centre-back out of contract at the end of the season.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is said to be a fan of Boateng, and there have been suggestions that the German tried to sign the 32-year old during his spell as Paris Saint-Germain boss.

Boateng joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2011, and has been a fine player for them. The Germany international has made 346 appearances in all competitions, and has been pivotal to Bayern Munich's successes in recent years.

Last season, Boateng was an integral part of the Bayern Munich side which won the treble under the management of Hansi Flick.

Chelsea target reinforcements as new era begins under Tuchel

Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard recently after a string of poor performances, appointing former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel as the new manager.

The Blues invested heavily last summer, signing talents like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Ben Chillwell.

However, both Werner and Havertz have struggled to get going for Chelsea this season, and the club will hope that the arrival of Tuchel helps them find their form.

Boateng is not the only Bayern Munich centre-back Chelsea have been linked with recently; David Alaba and Niklas Sule have also been suggested as potential centre-back targets.

Chelsea currently have Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kurt Zouma as centre-back options.

RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, one of the best young players in world football at the moment, has also been linked with Chelsea. Getting him will not be easy though; Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Juventus are also said to be interested.

Chelsea's pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice seems to have slowed down as well with the departure of Lampard. Rice was heavily linked with Chelsea last summer, and there had been rumours that he would be targeted again in January.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in Thomas Tuchel's first three matches in charge.



