Levante vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another La Liga fixture this week as they take on Levante on Thursday. Atletico Madrid have been impressive this season and will need to win this game.

Levante are in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Valencia-based outfit suffered a 5-3 defeat against Sevilla over the weekend and will need to be at their best in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Levante and have won 18 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed eight victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a shock 2-0 victory for Levante. Atletico Madrid were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-L

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-D

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Roger Marti, Jose Campana, and Sergio Postigo are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Mickael Malsa is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Roger Marti, Jose Campana, Sergio Postigo

Doubtful: Mickael Malsa

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente and Stefan Savic are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jose Gimenez has recovered from his knock, however, and should be available for selection.

Injured: Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Shkodran Mustafi, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Pablo Martinez, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roberto Soldado

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid pulled off a commendable comeback against Real Sociedad over the weekend but will need to take it up a notch on Thursday. Diego Simeone's side has a few issues to solve at the moment and will need to be at its best this week.

Levante have struggled in La Liga this season and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi