Levante vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga returns to action this weekend as football teams across Spain resume their campaigns with renewed vigour after a gruelling week of European football. Levante and Celta Vigo have enjoyed a breather this week and will look to start afresh at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday.

Levante are struggling at the moment and are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table. The Valencia-based outfit has lost four of its five games this season and is in desperate need of a victory this month.

Celta Vigo have an excellent squad but have not met expectations over the past few weeks. The Galicians started the season well but have experienced a startling dip in their recent games and will need to bounce back over the weekend against Levante.

📰 The competition committee suspends @oscargarciaj for the next two games for his expulsion during LaLiga match against Atletico.



🔁 Assistant coach Roger Garcia will occupy the sky blue bench in #LevanteCelta and #CeltaRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/5FfIOszQ9c — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) October 21, 2020

Levante vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Levante do not have a particularly positive record against Celta Vigo and have only won six matches out of a total of 20 fixtures played between the two sides. Celta Vigo have managed 10 victories and have a slight upper hand going into this game.

The previous meeting between these two teams ended in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Levante. Both sides finished the game with ten men on the day and will hope for a friendlier affair on Monday.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-W

Levante vs Celta Vigo Team News

Cheick Doukoure is currently injured

Levante

Cheick Doukoure remains sidelined with an injury and will not play a part against Celta Vigo. Roger Marti and Ruben Rochina have regained their fitness and are likely to feature for Levante in this fixture.

Injured: Cheick Doukoure

Doubtful: Nikola Vukcevic

Suspended: None

Joseph Aidoo is currently injured

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have a considerably long list of injuries list to account for and will have to do without Joseph Aidoo, Hugo Mallo, Kevin Vazquez, and Sergio Alvarez in this game. Ruben Blanco is also yet to reach full fitness and is a doubt for this game.

Injured: Joseph Aidoo, Hugo Mallo, Kevin Vazquez, Sergio Alvarez

Doubtful: Ruben Blanco

Suspended: None

Levante vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandes; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Enis Bardhi, MIckael Malsa, Gonzalo Melero, Jose Campana; Roger Marti, Jose Luis Morales

PARTE MÉDICO | Vukcevic sufre una lesión muscular Grado 1 en el aductor derecho.



Consulta la información con @AsisaSalud 👉 https://t.co/Rsyd9XExZ1 pic.twitter.com/MFyJXdOy5D — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) October 23, 2020

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ivan Villar; Lucas Olaza, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Sergio Carreira; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia; Kevin Vazquez; Nolito, Emre Mor, Denis Suarez; Iago Aspas

Levante vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Levante have struggled in their own half this season and will need a miracle to keep a clean sheet against Celta Vigo. The home side cannot afford to make mistakes on Monday and are in need of a morale boost of the moment.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have a formidable attacking line-up and the likes of Nolito, Emre Mor, and Iago Aspas will need to take it up a notch against Levante. The Galicians have an excellent opportunity to turn their season around this weekend and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 0-2 Celta Vigo

