Levante vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns with yet another round of games this weekend as Levante take on Deportivo Alaves at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on Sunday. Both sides have been very inconsistent this season and need a victory in this game.

Deportivo Alaves have plenty of work to do ahead of this game and will view this weekend as an opportunity to build a streak of positive results. The Basque side held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw last weekend and hold the slight upper hand going into this game.

Levante are in the relegation zone at the moment and will need to take it up a notch to survive in La Liga this season. The Valencia-based outfit secured a 1-1 draw against Granada in its previous game and needs to be at its best this weekend.

Levante vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves have an exceptional record against Levante and have won six games out of a total of nine matches played between the two sides since the former's promotion to La Liga. Levante have managed only one victory against Alaves and are in desperate need of a morale boost.

The previous game between these two sides took place in January this year and resulted in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Deportivo Alaves. The Basque side has been impressive this season and has a point to prove going into this fixture.

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-L

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-L

Levante vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Cheick Doukoure is currently injured

Levante

Cheick Doukoure and Jorge Miramon remain sidelined with injuries and will not play a part against Deportivo Alaves. Roger Marti and Ruben Rochina have regained their fitness and are likely to feature for Levante in this fixture.

Injured: Cheick Doukoure, Jorge Miramon

Doubtful: Nikola Vukcevic

Suspended: None

Pere Pons is currently unavailable for Alaves

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves will have to do without Ximo Navarro and Catalan midfielder Pere Pons against Barcelona this weekend. Jota was sent off against Barcelona and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Pere Pons, Ximo Navarro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jota

Levante vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Son; Enis Bardhi, Mickael Malsa, Ruben Rochina, Jose Campana; Roger Marti, Jose Luis Morales

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja, Edgar Mendez; Lucas Perez, Joselu

Levante vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have improved as a unit over the past few weeks and will want to move further up into the top half of the table with a victory this weekend. The likes of Joselu, Luis Rioja, and Lucas Perez have been excellent for Alaves and will want to step up for their team in this game.

Levante are dangerously close to the bottom of the La Liga table at the moment and need three points from this fixture. The home side has won only one game this season and is unlikely to pick up its second this weekend.

Prediction: Levante 1-2 Deportivo Alaves

