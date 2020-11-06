Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Real Valladolid in an intriguing fixture at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao have recovered from their slow start to the season and will want to win this game.

Real Valladolid currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. The home side was easily defeated by Villarreal last weekend and have a point to prove in this game.

Athletic Bilbao have been largely inconsistent so far this season and cannot afford to drop points in this game. The Basque giants returned to winning ways with a crucial 2-1 victory against Sevilla last week and need to replicate that performance yet again this weekend.

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against Real Valladolid and have won eight games out of the 15 matches played between the two sides. Real Valladolid have managed only two victories and will need to improve their record against the Basque team this weekend.

The previous game played between these two sides ended in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia were excellent on the day and will play pivotal roles for the Basque side this weekend.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-L

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Kiko Olivas is currently injured

Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid will have to do without Kiko Olivas and Javi Sanchez against Athletic Bilbao this weekend. The home side is likely to field a defensive line-up going into this game.

Injured: Kiko Olivas

Doubtful: Javi Sanchez

Suspended: None

Oscar de Marcos is currently injured

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have a considerably long list of injuries and will have to do without Ibai Gomez and Kenan Kodro in this game. Oscar de Marcos and Peru Nolaskoain are also sidelined and will not be able to play a part against Osasuna

Injured: Kenan Kodro, Oscar de Marcos, Ibai Gomez, Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho, Jawad El Yamiq, Joaquin Fernandez, Luis Perez; Toni Villa, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Fabian Orellana; Sergi Guardiola, Shon Weissman

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa; Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia; Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao's star-studded attacking line-up has begun to click in recent weeks and the likes of Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, and Raul Garcia will have to step up to the plate against Real Valladolid this weekend.

Real Valladolid can be a robust defensive outfit on their day and are likely to employ a deep defensive block against their opposition in this game. Athletic Bilbao have a formidable squad, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Athletic Bilbao

