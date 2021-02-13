Levante vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Levante lock horns with Osasuna at the Ciutat de Valencia on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in the coming months.

Levante are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been occasionally excellent this season. The Valencia-based side played out a 2-2 draw with Granada and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table and will need to take it up a notch this season. The Pamplona giants edged Eibar to a 2-1 victory last week and will have to put in a similar effort on Sunday.

Levante vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Osasuna have a mediocre record against Levante and have won eight matches out of a total of 17 games played between the two teams. Levante have managed seven victories against Osasuna and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a comfortable 3-1 victory for Levante. Roger Marti found the back of the net on the day and will want to make his mark on this game.

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-D-W

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D-L

Levante vs Osasuna Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jose Campana and Gonzalo Melero are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nikola Vukcevic also has fitness concerns and might not play a part against Osasuna.

Injured: Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero

Doubtful: Nikola Vukcevic

Suspended: None

Osasuna have a depleted squad

Osasuna

Chimy Avila, Facundo Roncaglia, Jony, and Ruben Martinez are currently injured and are unavailable for this match. Darko Brasanc is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Levante.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Facundo Roncaglia, Ruben Martinez, Jony

Doubtful: Darko Brasanac

Suspended: None

Levante vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Jorge Miramon; Gonzalo Melero, Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Sergio Leon, Roger Marti

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Nacho Vidal; Oier Sanjurjo, Lucas Torro, Inigo Perez; Kike Barja, Jonathan Calleri, Ruben Garcia

Levante vs Osasuna Prediction

Levante have shown only glimpses of their potential this season and will want to take it up a notch in the coming weeks. The home side has a robust squad and will want to sustain its unbeaten streak this month.

Osasuna have not been at their best this season and will likely have to contend with a relegation battle towards the end of the season. Levante are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Levante 2-1 Osasuna

