Villarreal vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Villarreal take on Real Betis in an important match at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Villarreal have been a robust outfit under Unai Emery but have registered four draws on the trot in recent weeks. The Yellow Submarines played out a 2-2 draw against Elche last weekend and will need to put in a better performance in this game.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and will want to fight for European qualification in the coming weeks. The Andalusians suffered a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Villarreal vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Real Betis and have won 13 matches out of a total of 31 games played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed nine victories against Villarreal and have a point to prove in this game.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place three months ago and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Aitor Ruibal and Pau Torres scored the goals on the day and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-W

Villarreal vs Real Betis Team News

Paco Alcacer is back for this game

Villarreal

Villarreal have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Samuel Chukwueze, Francis Coquelin, and Mario Gaspar in this match. Manu Trigueros is suspended and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Samuel Chukwueze, Mario Gaspar, Francis Coquelin,

Doubtful: Ruben Pena

Suspended: Manu Trigueros

Diego Lainez is unavailable for this game

Real Betis

Dani Martin, Borja Iglesias, Marc Bartra, and Victor Camarasa are injured and have been ruled out of the game against Villarreal. Real Betis are the underdogs at the moment and will have to field their best team in this match.

Injured: Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa, Borja Iglesias, Marc Bartra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Jaume Costa; Moi Gomez, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Yeremi Pino, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Juanmi, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Loren Moron

Villarreal vs Real Betis Prediction

Villarreal have excellent players in their ranks and will be disappointed with their recent slump in La Liga. Unai Emery has plenty of experience in Europe and will need to guide his side across the line this weekend.

Real Betis have shown glimpses of their extraordinary potential this season and will need to put their best foot forward on Sunday. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Real Betis

