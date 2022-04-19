Levante vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips | 21st April 2022 

Levante and Sevilla will battle for three points at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia in a La Liga matchday 33 fixture on Thursday.

The two teams are contesting for points at opposite ends of the points table. Levante are involved in a relegation scrapfight and are four points from safety in 19th spot. Sevilla, meanwhile, fell to a harrowing 3-2 defeat on home turf, letting slip a two-goal halftime lead against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Rodrigo and Nacho stepped off the bench to equalise for the defending champions, while the red-hot Karim Benzema scored an injury-time winner for the league leaders.

The defeat practically ended the Andalusians' slim title hopes and also saw them lose the last unbeaten home record in La Liga this term. They are now nervously looking over their shoulders at city rivals Real Betis in the top-four race.

Levante, meanwhile, claimed an invaluable 4-1 away win over fellow relegation strugglers Granada last weekend. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the Valencians, with Roberto Soldado stepping off the bench to wrap up the scoring in injury time against their ten-man hosts.

Levante vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 36 previous occasions. Sevilla have been the vastly superior side with 20 wins. Levante have been victorious seven times, while nine games have ended in draws.

Levante's 39 goals scored make them the highest scoring team in the bottom half of the league this term. They also have a better scoring record than three teams in the top ten. However, they have the worst defensive record in the league with 62 goals conceded.

Sevilla have managed just one win from their last six La Liga fixtures and are winless in their last six league games on the road.

Five of the last six games involving Levante have seen both teams find the back of the net.

Julen Lopetegui has won five and drawn one of the six games he has managed against Levante as Sevilla manager since being sacked by Real Madrid ten days after losing to the former.

Levante vs Sevilla Prediction

Levante have turned a corner in recent weeks, breathing new life into their quest for survival.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have been well below par in the last few months, leading to their elimination in the continent and failure to solidify their top-four hopes. A major issue for Los Rojiblancos has been their penchant for draws, with Julen Lopetegui's men sharing the spoils in a second joint-best 12 games.

However, with Real Betis and Real Sociedad breathing down their necks in the race for UEFA Champions League football, there is little margin for error.

Levante enter the game as outsiders, despite having home advantage. However, their recent good run means they will fancy their chances of getting something in front of their fans. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw, though.

Prediction: Levante 2-2 Sevilla.

Levante vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (The two teams have a lot riding on the outcome of the game and are likely to cancel each other out).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Sevilla have the best defensive record in the league, but Levante's expansive style of play could see them breach the Andalusians).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Levante's last seven games have seen three or more goals scored).

