Levante vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Spanish football is picking up pace ahead of another La Liga season in the coming weeks as Valencia take on traditional rivals Levante at the Estadio Antonio Puchades on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Levante have been impressive in recent years and have a point to prove in this fixture. The Valencia-based side has made changes to its squad and will want to make the most of its pre-season before the league begins next month.

Valencia, on the other hand, have endured a difficult year and will want to start afresh this season. The Mestalla outfit will have to build a strong squad over the next few weeks and will want to prove its mettle this weekend.

Levante vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Levante and have won 13 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed six victories against Levante and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Levante. Valencia were well below their best on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Levante form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Valencia form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Levante vs Valencia Team News

Levante have a strong squad

Levante

Nikola Vukcevic and Jose Campana are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Roberto Soldado has been signed from Granada and could feature in this game.

Injured: Nikola Vukcevic, Jose Campana

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Lee Kang-In is representing Korea Republic at the Olympics and will be unable to feature in this game. Valencia have not been at their best in recent months and will need to step up in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Lee Kang-In

Levante vs Valencia Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Sergio Postigo, Enric Franquesa, Oscar Duarte, Coke; Mickael Malsa, Gonzalo Melero, Roger Brugue, Jorge de Frutos; Sergio Leon, Roberto Soldado

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Toni Lato, Thierry Correia; Uros Racic, Koba Koindredi, Goncalo Guedes, Yunus Musah; Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gomez

Levante vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have several excellent players in their ranks but have not done justice to their potential over the past year. Los Che need to find some momentum ahead of the new season and the likes of Yunus Musah and Goncalo Guedes will have to step up this weekend.

Levante, on the other hand, have troubled Valencia in the past and will want to pull off another positive result on Saturday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 2-2 Valencia

