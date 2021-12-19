Levante vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Spanish football returns with another edition of the Derby del Turia this week as Valencia lock horns with Levante in an important La Liga clash on Monday. The two arch-rivals have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Valencia are in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. Los Che edged Elche to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Levante, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured an abysmal season. The hosts suffered a 4-3 defeat against Espanyol last week and will need to bounce back on Monday.

Levante vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have dominated the Derby del Turia and have won 20 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed only eight victories against Valencia and will need to step up on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Valencia. Levante gave their rivals a run for their money on the day but will need to take it up a notch this week.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-D-L

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-D-D

Levante vs Valencia Team News

Levante have struggled this season

Levante

Mickael Malsa and Son are serving suspensions at the moment and will not be available for selection. Nemanja Radoja has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join Shkodran Mustafi on the sidelines.

Injured: Shkodran Mustafi, Nemanja Radoja

Doubtful: Sergio Postigo

Suspended: Mickael Malsa, Son

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Gabriel Paulista and Thierry Correia are injured at the moment and are unlikely to be risked against Levante this weekend. Daniel Wass and Maxi Gomez are serving suspensions and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: Thierry Correia, Omar Alderete

Suspended: Daniel Wass, Maxi Gomez

Levante vs Valencia Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Jose Campana, Pepelu, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Dimitri Foulquier; Uros Racic, Koba Koindredi, Hugo Duro, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Helder Costa

Levante vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have managed to stage a recovery after a slow start to their season but will need to work on their finishing this month. The likes of Goncalo Guedes and Helder Costa have improved in recent weeks and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Levante, on the other hand, are on the brink of relegation and are in desperate need of a derby miracle. Valencia are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Valencia

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi