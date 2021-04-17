Levante vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as Villarreal take on Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Levante are in ninth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Valencia-based side did manage a 1-0 victory against Eibar last weekend and will want to pull off a similar result in this game.

Villarreal, on the other hand, currently find themselves in seventh place in the league table and have slumped after an excellent start to the season. The Yellow Submarines have won themselves a place in the Europa League semi-finals and have a point to prove in this match.

Levante vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have an excellent record against Levante and have won 19 matches out of a total of 30 games played between the two teams. Levante have managed only seven victories against Villarreal and will have to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish sides took place in February earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Levante. Villarreal were well below their best on the day and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

Levante form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-L

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Levante vs Villarreal Team News

Levante have a few injury concerns

Levante

Nikola Vukcevic and Nemanja Radoja are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jorge Miramon and Jose Campana are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja

Doubtful: Jorge Miramon, Jose Campana

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a strong squad

Villarreal

Advertisement

With Vicente Iborra injured for this game, Manu Trigueros and Etienne Capoue will have to do much of the heavy lifting for Villarreal in the midfield. Pervis Estupinan is yet to recover from his niggle and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: Pervis Estupinan

Suspended: None

Levante vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Domingos Duarte, Coke; Jose Luis Morales, Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Samuel Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca

Levante vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have excellent players in their ranks and will have to turn their season around to finish in the top six this season. Unai Emery's side can be lethal at its best and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Levante have punched above their weight this season but their recent form does not bode well for the home side. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Villarreal

Also Read: Atletico Madrid vs SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21