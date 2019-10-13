×
Liechtenstein v Italy Preview & Prediction: UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match Preview

Ferdie
ANALYST
Preview
9   //    13 Oct 2019, 14:56 IST

Italy's recent win over Greece featured a Jorginho goal from the spot
Italy's recent win over Greece featured a Jorginho goal from the spot

Liechtenstein have not won a single game in this group yet, which is in stark contrast to Italy who have won all of their seven fixtures and will hope to make it eight against Liechtenstein. There is little precedent or evidence from either team to suggest that Roberto Mancini's team will end their run against their next opponents.

The 9-point lead that Italy have built hasn't always been convincing but it allows them room for some experimentation in the starting XI and this may be a good opportunity to give some of their untried players a run-out.

Kickoff Information

Date: 16 October 2019

Time: 00:15 IST

Venue: Rheinpark Stadion

Referee: Andris Treimanis

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Form Guide (including friendlies)

Lichtenstein: L-L-L-D-D

Italy: W-W-W-W-W

Head-to-head

Liechtenstein: 0

Italy: 3

Draw: 0

Key Players

Benjamin Buchel

The Liechtenstein goalkeeper is in for a difficult evening
The Liechtenstein goalkeeper is in for a difficult evening

The last time these sides faced each other. Italy had 41 shots in the game, of which they had 12 on target which resulted in 6 goals. To say that it was a dominant performance from the Azzurri would be an understatement. However, it's likely that Liechtenstein might be subjected to a similar onslaught and they will need their keeper to be in top form.

Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is this team's lynchpin in midfield
Marco Verratti is this team's lynchpin in midfield

The Italian midfielder is almost always important to how this unit functions, but against sides like Liechtenstein who're probably going to sit back and protect their goal against Italy, the importance of someone like Veratti grows. His vision and ability to find passing lanes in congested areas will be Italy's key to unlock this team.

Key Match Facts

Italy have won their last four away games in a 7 game-winning run that has seen them win all of their group qualifying fixtures so far.

Liechtenstein are yet to draw or win against Italy in three meetings. In fact, they have not yet scored against the Azzurri.

Betting Odds (from Bet365)

Liechtenstein: 34

Italy: 1.02

Draw: 21

Match Prediction

Although it might've been expected of Italy to qualify from this group, a few hitches along the way might not have been out of the question. However, Roberto Mancini's Italy seem to go on without a single stumble so far having won all seven of their fixtures in Group J.

It seems unlikely that their winning streak would be halted by Liechtenstein whose only two points in qualifying have come in consecutive draws in their last two fixtures. Italy have won their three fixtures against this opposition 4-0, 5-0, and 6-0; plenty will be clamouring for a 7-0 to extend that run and despite its improbability, the quality of this Italy team can't rule that out.

Liechtenstein 0-3 Italy

Tags:
European Qualifiers Italy Football Liechtenstein Football Marco Verratti
