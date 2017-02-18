Life lessons from the life and times of Arjen Robben

by rohitgeorge Opinion 18 Feb 2017, 01:47 IST

Three things are certain in life: Death, taxes and Arjen Robben cutting in from the right flank and finding the top corner using his left foot. On Wednesday night, Robben gave Arsenal a taste of what he has done so well ever since the first time he stepped onto a football pitch.

With just 10 minutes of the first half played, Robben latched on to a pass from Douglas Costa, before being allowed to cut in by Francis Coquelin, and inevitably found the top corner of David Ospina’s goal.

Not only did Robben’s early strike unsettle Arsene Wenger’s men, it also set the tone for yet another Arsenal mauling in the round of 16 of the Champions League. But perhaps most importantly, his performance was a timely reminder of some of life’s most important lessons.

Playing to your strengths

Blessed with searing pace and dazzling skill, the Dutchman ought to be one of the most natural wide players the world has ever seen. Further, these qualities also make Robben one of the most lethal players on the counter attack. What sets him apart from his counterparts, however, is the potency of his strikes, particularly on his left side.

This isn’t to say that Robben is a one-dimensional player. He has simply mastered the art of causing utmost damage to opponents, while playing on the right flank. More importantly, there exists a huge difference between theoretically knowing what a player is all about and practically trying to stop him from doing what he does best.

And on Wednesday Arsenal were the umpteenth team to learn the age old lesson of what Robben is all about.

If the 33-year-old is so predictable with what he does with the ball, the question that then needs to be asked is, what is it that makes him so successful, despite being so predictable?

Perhaps the only answer to this question lies in the unerring accuracy and consistency with which Robben finds the top corner of the net.

Over the years, he has performed this act enough times to make it his signature move. Or even better, this move could even be renamed as ‘doing the Robben’. Despite this, he still manages to bamboozle opposition defenders with this manoeuvre.

The two important life lessons on offer here are: firstly, one must always play to their strengths and maximise their abilities; and secondly and more importantly, success isn’t always about greatness, it’s about consistency.

Let someone else take the credit

The fact that Robben knows his way to goal has been plain to see, for as long as anyone can remember. However, on second thought, there exists more to Robben’s game, than a mere guarantee of goals.

The 33-year-old’s previously mentioned pace has seen him set up goals for his teammates on multiple occasions in the past. And this season has been no different, with the Dutchman conjuring up six assists, to go with his nine goals in all competitions.

Robben’s trademark manoeuvre

Not only do these attributes add another weapon to Robben’s arsenal (pun intended); more importantly, it teaches us that we won’t always get the credit for the good work that we do and that’s perfectly alright. However, that by no means implies that we shouldn’t help others at every available opportunity.

When life knocks you down, get back up

As influential as Robben has been, the truth still remains that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man’s career at times, has been marred by injury, particularly those to his hamstrings and his thighs.

Each of these injuries has threatened to not only change his playing style, but also nullify his influence as a game changer for his team. But credit has to be given to Robben for the resilience he has shown time and again, to come back stronger from every setback.

Further, there can be no better testament of this, than the fact that even at the age of 33, Robben stills remains one of the fastest and most decisive players around. The former Chelsea player's mental strength is also a major reason behind his success and longevity, and also why he has been successful at most of the clubs he has represented.

Robben’s resilience is a testament to the fact that, even though life is certain to knock us off our stride, we can always get back on track if we choose to.

The moral of the story

In a way, Robben’s success as a footballer essentially reinforces each of the above-mentioned life lessons. But perhaps the most important one is that it’s better to be a master of one trade than a jack of all trades. For if greatness is what one seeks, then excellence is what needs to be pursued.

And greatness is exactly what Robben has achieved through the course of his career, so far.

Finally, consistently playing to one’s strengths seldom goes to waste. In fact, it’s the only thing that assures greatness; for as was mentioned at the start, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and Arjen Robben cutting in from the right flank and finding the top corner using his left foot.