Ligue 1 2016/17: 10 of the worst transfers of the season

A look at some of the worst moves by clubs in Ligue 1 during the 2016/17 campaign.

@@nathanjstaples by Nathan Staples Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 18:13 IST

This might be the only happy picture of Jese at PSG

Often seen as a selling league, Ligue 1 is slowly starting to splash the cash. With Paris Saint-Germain carrying the torch for so long, and Monaco occasionally dipping their toes in too, it’s looking like several clubs that have had recent investment could be attempting to join their ranks.

However, the summer of 2016 was not pretty for a number of teams in France. With plenty looking to restock from within the league in order to close an ever-increasing gap, some have had some downright stinkers that could have set them further back from where they began.

Also read: Ligue 1 2016/17: Top 10 players of the season

With that in mind, here are the 10 worst transfers by Ligue 1 teams in the 2016/17 season.

#10 Jese – Paris Saint-Germain

Blink and you definitely would have missed him, Jese’s career in France’s capital never got out of neutral. There were questions as to why Real Madrid were so willing to sell but those quickly turned to why Paris Saint-Germain were just as eager to spend so much.

The 24-year-old didn’t have much time to impress in his debut against Bastia but in his first start against Saint-Etienne, you were only reminded he was on the pitch when he was substituted after an hour. After that, he barely got a look in, failing to complete 90 minutes in any of his 13 appearances with the Parisians.

He was quickly shipped off to Las Palmas for the second half of the season, where he showed glimpses of his qualities but all too infrequently. PSG, with replacements already lined up this summer, will be looking to get the Spaniard off their books once the new season starts.