Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5

Vishal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 124 // 17 Sep 2018, 05:00 IST

Tuchel's squad remains in good shape

1. Paris Saint Germain maintain their perfect start in Ligue 1:

PSG have started their Ligue 1 campaign on a perfect note this season and the match against AS Saint-Etienne was not different. Thomas Tuchel did not have the services of Kylian Mbappe available as he was out with a red card and he chose not to include Neymar in the squad as well in lieu of the Champions League match against Liverpool.

PSG defeated Saint Etienne convincingly

Julian Draxler opened the scoring for PSG assisted by Marco Verratti and PSG held on to a 1-0 lead at halftime. Over the second half, 3 goals from Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, and Moussa Diaby assured PSG of yet another solid victory.

Though PSG has not yet faced tough competition in Ligue 1, Liverpool would be a different ball game altogether when they face off midweek at Anfield.

