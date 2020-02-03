Ligue 1 2019-20: Top 10 most valuable players ranked

Neymar, Mbappe and Depay all feature in this list...

Ligue 1 has been dominated by Paris Saint-Germain for several years now; they seem to ease past any side that stands in their way to the inevitable Championship. However, things have started to change as of late, with other clubs around them such as Marseille and Lyon to name a couple, beginning to invest more heavily in order to keep abreast of the Parisian titans.

Granted, there isn't half as much money in Ligue 1 as there is in the Premier League, so it's difficult for sides to have large sums of money to spend without breaking Financial Fair Play regulations, but you can still see the ocassional costly signing get announced with each window as teams push on to challenge for the title.

In this list, you'll find an eclectic range of players; some names you may be expecting to see and some you perhaps weren't. With that said, here are Ligue 1's top ten most valuable players.

#10 Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) - £36.0M

Wissam Ben Yedder signed for Monaco last summer

Wissam Ben Yedder is a player who has always been closely watched by leading European clubs, but has never made the step up that many fans have expected him to.

In 2016, he made the impressive switch to Sevilla from Toulouse for around £8.5M and settled in quickly. Over the three seasons he spent in Spain, Ben Yedder scored a total of 38 goals in 91 league games.

Last summer, Ben Yedder was being linked with the likes of Manchester United, and it looked as if he was really about to hit his peak; instead, he signed for Monaco in Ligue 1. It was a rather anti-climactic move for a player of his ability but he's shone since joining them - scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in just 20 matches.

These stats are the reason why his market value has risen once again in recent months. Monaco paid £36M to get their man, so you can expect any club interested in buying him this summer to pay closer to £50M to pry him from Monaco's grasp.

