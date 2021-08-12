Ligue 1 giants pursuing Chelsea midfielder - Reports

It looks like Chelsea haven't hit the brakes on making sales in the transfer window this summer. The Blues could end up showing another player the exit route in the coming days, with one of their midfielders said to have attracted suitors from the French league.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is currently on the radar of Ligue 1 giants Lyon, reports from Italy have claimed. The Chelsea midfielder has emerged as a hot target for Les Gones recently and there's a real possibility that he will return to the French top flight this summer.

Lyon are interested in signing Chelsea's Tiémoué Bakayoko (26), although Milan and Napoli are also keeping tabs on the midfielder. (@DiMarzio)https://t.co/m66DkVpdlw — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 11, 2021

Tiemoue Bakayoko joined the Blues from Monaco in the summer of 2017 but failed to nail a spot for himself in the starting lineup. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Napoli, where he made 44 appearances across all competitions and recorded two goals and two assists to his name.

His loan deal expired at the end of the campaign and he made a return to Stamford Bridge. However, he doesn't seem to be in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season and will probably be sold before the transfer window shuts on August 21.

Tiémoué Bakayoko for Napoli vs. AZ:



◎ Most ball recoveries (7)

◎ Most take-ons completed (6)

◎ Most interceptions (5)

◎ Most fouls won (2)



cc. Chelsea fans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jVnNHEqPXt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 3, 2020

Thanks to his laudable performances in Serie A last term, Bakayoko has attracted the interest of multiple clubs across Europe. AC Milan were said to be leading the race for the midfielder for some but the Rossoneri have slowed down their approach in recent weeks. Juventus have also reportedly appeared among his list of suitors.

Bakayoko impressed during his stint with Napoli last term

What is Chelsea's asking price for Bakayoko?

Based on multiple reports, Chelsea expect to pocket between 12-15 million from the sale of Bakayoko this summer, a far-cry from the €40 million they paid Monaco to sign the midfielder in 2017. Meanwhile, Transfermarkt values the Frenchman at €20 million and that appears to be a fair price considering the player's performances last season.

Bakayoko has made 42 appearances for Chelsea in total ever since he joined the Blues four years ago. His current contract with the club expires at the end of next season, meaning they need to find a way to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

