Ligue 1 News: Cesc Fabregas discusses Neymar's form and the Brazilian's chances of rediscovering it

What's the story?

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has discussed Neymar Jr's below par form in recent months and has backed the Paris Saint-Germain superstar to get back to being his best soon.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar was considered one of the best forwards in the world as he shone alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

However, the Brazil international left the Catalan giants and made a record £200 million switch to Ligue 1 giants PSG in 2017.

The 27-year-old has since struggled with injuries and has failed to justify his insane price tag at the Parc des Princes, finding himself in the shadow of World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, instead.

The PSG forward tried to force a move back to Barcelona this summer but no agreement was met between the two clubs by the end of the transfer window.

The Blaugrana instead splurged on the services of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid and Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The heart of the matter

Fabregas, who was Neymar's teammate at Barcelona, is confident that the Brazilian will hit top form again as he believes the forward is a great player.

Speaking in an interview with AS, the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder said,

"I played with him. The best players never lose their touch.

"Sometimes due to things in your head or because you have a coach who doesn’t know how to get the best out of you, you play below your ability.

"But if you’re a great player, you always will be. And he’s a great player."

What's next?

Neymar has joined the Brazil national squad in Miami, ahead of Friday's international friendly against Colombia. He might return to league action when PSG face Strasbourg on September 14th.