Ligue 1: Top 5 players who will be free agents in summer

French Ligue 1 always has been the favourite shopping destination for EPL and La Liga clubs. Spanish and English clubs have splashed huge money to buy players from Ligue 1 in the last summer transfer window. Malcom, Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Gonçalo Guedes, Mariano Díaz and Jean Michaël Seri are few names who have moved from Ligue 1 in recent time.

Eventhough French league is considered the weakest among Europe's top 5 leagues, it is also arguably the league which produces the most number of talents; underlining it's slogan "The league of talents".

This is exactly why clubs from the other 4 top leagues are vigilant over the contract expiry of several star players in Ligue 1. Players whose contract will have expired in summer are also eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement in January.

Well, who would want to miss out when they could sign these players for free! Here is the top 5 list of Ligue 1 players whose contract will be expired at the end of season:

#5 Rafael (Lyon)

The former Manchester United player's contract is coming to an end

Not a new face for Premier League fans; Rafael was a Manchester United player for seven long years from 2008. He was transferred to Lyon in the summer of 2015 following differences between him and then Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal. However the Brazilian right-back's four year contract with the French club is coming to an end in upcoming summer.

He has spoke about his interest in renewing the contract in the past, but with youngsters like Leo Dubois and Kenny Tete coming up the ranks, it is highly unlikely that Bruno Genesio's side will give him an extension. Despite the competition, Rafael has been used quite alot this season as he has already appeared in 13 out of 18 matches for Lyon so far including in the Champions League.

He will turn 29 in the coming summer and still has a couple of footballing years left in him. He could come handy for a mid table club who are keen to sign a useful right-back. Lazio, who are hopeful of securing a Champions League spot next season are reportedly interested in him.

