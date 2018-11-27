×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ligue 1: Top 5 players who will be free agents in summer

Abhijith
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    27 Nov 2018, 23:48 IST

French Ligue 1 always has been the favourite shopping destination for EPL and La Liga clubs. Spanish and English clubs have splashed huge money to buy players from Ligue 1 in the last summer transfer window. Malcom, Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Gonçalo Guedes, Mariano Díaz and Jean Michaël Seri are few names who have moved from Ligue 1 in recent time.

Eventhough French league is considered the weakest among Europe's top 5 leagues, it is also arguably the league which produces the most number of talents; underlining it's slogan "The league of talents".

This is exactly why clubs from the other 4 top leagues are vigilant over the contract expiry of several star players in Ligue 1. Players whose contract will have expired in summer are also eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement in January.

Well, who would want to miss out when they could sign these players for free! Here is the top 5 list of Ligue 1 players whose contract will be expired at the end of season:

#5 Rafael (Lyon)

The former Manchester United player's contract is coming to an end
The former Manchester United player's contract is coming to an end

Not a new face for Premier League fans; Rafael was a Manchester United player for seven long years from 2008. He was transferred to Lyon in the summer of 2015 following differences between him and then Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal. However the Brazilian right-back's four year contract with the French club is coming to an end in upcoming summer.

He has spoke about his interest in renewing the contract in the past, but with youngsters like Leo Dubois and Kenny Tete coming up the ranks, it is highly unlikely that Bruno Genesio's side will give him an extension. Despite the competition, Rafael has been used quite alot this season as he has already appeared in 13 out of 18 matches for Lyon so far including in the Champions League.

He will turn 29 in the coming summer and still has a couple of footballing years left in him. He could come handy for a mid table club who are keen to sign a useful right-back. Lazio, who are hopeful of securing a Champions League spot next season are reportedly interested in him.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Olympique Lyonnais Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Mario Balotelli Adrien Rabiot EPL Transfer News La Liga Transfer News Ligue 1 Teams
Abhijith
CONTRIBUTOR
Koko Koizumi
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Five players whose superstar careers were ruined by injury
RELATED STORY
5 Ligue 1 youngsters destined for big future transfers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attackers in the Ligue 1 at the moment
RELATED STORY
5 amazing players sold by Lyon in the last decade
RELATED STORY
Tanguy Ndombele: A monster in the middle | Ligue 1 2018/19
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who have started the Ligue 1 campaign...
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers who changed their religions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 15
01 Dec SAI NAN 01:15 AM Saint-Étienne vs Nantes
01 Dec LIL OLY 09:30 PM Lille vs Olympique Lyonnais
02 Dec ANG CAE 12:30 AM Angers SCO vs Caen
02 Dec GUI NIC 12:30 AM Guingamp vs Nice
02 Dec MON MON 12:30 AM Monaco vs Montpellier
02 Dec NIM AMI 12:30 AM Nîmes vs Amiens SC
02 Dec TOU DIJ 07:30 PM Toulouse vs Dijon
02 Dec OLY REI 09:30 PM Olympique Marseille vs Reims
02 Dec REN STR 09:30 PM Rennes vs Strasbourg
03 Dec BOR PSG 01:30 AM Bordeaux vs PSG
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us